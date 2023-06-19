UrduPoint.com

Tunnel Cultivation Stressed To Meet Climatic Change Challenges

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Tunnel cultivation stressed to meet climatic change challenges

Director General (DG) Agriculture (Farm & Training) Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain has said that tunnel cultivation is imperative to cater to domestic food requirements amid the challenges of climatic change

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Agriculture (Farm & Training) Punjab Dr Ishtiaq Hussain has said that tunnel cultivation is imperative to cater to domestic food requirements amid the challenges of climatic change.

He was addressing a meeting at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) here on Monday. He said that climatic changes had posed severe risk of food security in the country. Therefore, the agricultural scientists should introduce new seed varieties which should be not only climate resilient but also give maximum production amid harsh weather conditions.

He also stressed the need to adopt tunnel cultivation for vegetables and said that this technique could help in cater to domestic food requirements at a large extent.

He said that cultivation of summer vegetables was not possible in open field during winter in Punjab. Therefore, the growers should use tunnel to grow cucumbers, tomatoes, green chilli, capsicum, gourd (Ghiya Kaddu), pumpkin, bitter gourd (Karela), melon, water melon, Teendi, etc. successfully during winter.

He said that agri task force was constituted at government level which would ensure provision of high quality seeds of vegetables to the growers for increasing their yield.

Director Social Sciences of National Agricultural Research Center (NARC) Islamabad Dr Arshad Bashir said that the government was providing subsidy of billions of rupees for tunnel cultivation and drip irrigation as these technology would help a lot in increasing agri productivity in the country.

The growers should adopt latest technologies including tunnel cultivation for enhancing their production which would reciprocally cater to food requirements of burgeoning population in addition to mitigating financial sufferings of the farmers, he added.

The meeting unanimously approved Production Plan for Tunnel Vegetables 2023-24 after some amendments.

Deputy Director Plant Protection Faisalabad Region Dr Amir Rasool, vegetable experts Dr Saeed Ahmad Chishti, Kashif Nadeem, agronomy expert Muhammad Ashiq, fertilizer expert Dr Zia Chishti, Assistant Professor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Dr Muhammad Owais Ghauri, Deputy Director Adoptive Research Punjab Lahore Dr Javaid Ahmad, Assistant Director Information & Film Muhammad Ishaq Lashari and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Film And Movies Technology Punjab Water Agriculture Agri Government Billion University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Tomatoes

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third editi ..

National Bank of Fujairah’s launches third edition of &#039;NBF Technology Aca ..

7 minutes ago
 DIFC to build ‘Dubai AI &amp; Web 3.0 Campus&#03 ..

DIFC to build ‘Dubai AI &amp; Web 3.0 Campus&#039;

8 minutes ago
 Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Mis ..

Operation Underway to Locate Tourist Submarine Missing Near Titanic Wreck - Repo ..

4 minutes ago
 CTP initiates drive against juvenile drivers

CTP initiates drive against juvenile drivers

4 minutes ago
 Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows to Challenge To ..

Moldovan Opposition Party Sor Vows to Challenge Top Court Ban

10 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas and Human Resource D ..

Federal Minister for Overseas and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.