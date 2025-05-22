Tunnel Farming Empowers Women Farmers In Khairpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SUKUUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) A new chapter of hope and resilience is unfolding in Taluka Thari Mir Wah, District Khairpur, under a project funded by Malteser International and implemented by the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO). The project, titled "Restoring Livelihoods and Protection against Climate Risks," has transformed previously flood-affected agricultural lands into thriving green spaces through tunnel farming.
Ten low-walking tunnel farms have been established across five flood-affected union councils: Kharirah, Pir Budhro, Sabar Rind, Mehar Veesar, and Hindyari. These tunnel farms are managed by business Development Groups (BDGs) comprising women farmers from Village Organizations (VOs) fostered by SRSO, supported by Local Support Organizations (LSOs) at the union council level.
Each tunnel farm spans half an acre and cultivates three key vegetables: sponge gourd, bitter gourd, and cucumber, including both seasonal and off-season varieties.
These farms have become a source of livelihood and empowerment for women farmers, who not only grow fresh produce for household use but also sell surplus in local markets, generating income.
Through improved agriculture, farming techniques, and water management practices, women farmers are building climate resilience and securing a better future for their families. The women farmers proudly share that tunnel farming has brought economic stability and food security to their homes, turning hardship into opportunity.
This initiative is a testament to the power of community-led development and the impact of climate-resilient agriculture on the lives of women farmers in flood-affected areas.
