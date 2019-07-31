Tunnel farming gains popularity in Punjab

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:33 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) Tunnel farming technology for vegetable production has gained popularity among the small growers and farmers in Punjab.

Sources in Agriculture department told APP on Wednesday that tunnel farming was being carried out over 16,101 acres of land across the Province.

More than 1,800 small farmers adopted tunnel farming on their own expenses in Sialkot,Daska,Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of the district.

The sources said that now, more farmers were considering this technology and contacting Agriculture department for information and guidance. The experts were extending full cooperation and assistance to the interested farmers in this regard.

Some progressive farmers successfully installed walk-in, low tunnels and started cultivating off-season vegetables like cucumber, tomato, green chilly, paprika, pumpkin, bitter gourd, watermelon and melons.

The tunnel technology had paved the way for bringing revolutionary changes in agriculture sector not only enabling the growers to produce off-season vegetables but also for improving their economic condition.

The per acre yield of vegetables cultivated under tunnel farming technology was much higher as compared to traditional farming, the sources highlighted.

It may be mentioned that under tunnel farming technology the crops were cultivated in a set temperature for attaining maximum output of vegetables and fruits.

