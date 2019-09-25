Tunnel farming gains popularity in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised farmers to adopt tunnel farming for off-season vegetables production here in the district.

A spokesman of the Agricultural department told APP here on Wednesday that the tunnel technology paved the way for bringing revolutionary changes in agriculture sector not only enabling the farmers to grow off-season vegetables but also for improving their economic conditions.

He said that the tunnel grown vegetables were covered by green fiber sheets to protect vegetables in a fixed temperature,adding that summer vegetables like cucumber, tomato, sweet chillies, green chillies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, brinjal, water melon, musk melon can easily be grown in low, walk-in and high tunnels.

He said that more farmers were considering this technology and contacted the department for guidance. He urged growers to get proper training of tunnel farming. Well fertile loamy soils having better drainage were best for the cultivation of these vegetables, he added.