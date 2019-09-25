UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunnel Farming Gains Popularity In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 03:02 PM

Tunnel farming gains popularity in Punjab

The agriculture experts advised farmers to adopt tunnel farming for off-season vegetables production here in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) -:The agriculture experts advised farmers to adopt tunnel farming for off-season vegetables production here in the district.

A spokesman of the Agricultural department told APP here on Wednesday that the tunnel technology paved the way for bringing revolutionary changes in agriculture sector not only enabling the farmers to grow off-season vegetables but also for improving their economic conditions.

He said that the tunnel grown vegetables were covered by green fiber sheets to protect vegetables in a fixed temperature,adding that summer vegetables like cucumber, tomato, sweet chillies, green chillies, pumpkin, sponge gourd, bitter gourd, vegetable marrow, red gourd, brinjal, water melon, musk melon can easily be grown in low, walk-in and high tunnels.

He said that more farmers were considering this technology and contacted the department for guidance. He urged growers to get proper training of tunnel farming. Well fertile loamy soils having better drainage were best for the cultivation of these vegetables, he added.

Related Topics

Technology Water Agriculture Best

Recent Stories

AJK PM directs completing quake damage assessment ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan players excited to mark ODI returns in Ka ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan needs economic, energy Green Transition f ..

7 minutes ago

WB Team, NBP discuss dynamics of Pakistan's financ ..

9 minutes ago

EU backs sanctions on seven more Venezuelans

7 minutes ago

11 farmers booked over water theft in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.