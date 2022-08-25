Tunnel installed for research at AARI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Ayyub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad has completed installation of a modern tunnel to conduct research on high value oscillation varieties of vegetables.

Assistant Director Agriculture Information Muhammad Ishaq Lashari said here Thursday that this tunnel would help conduct research on high value oscillation varieties of vegetables including ginger, cucumber, tomato, chilli and cauliflower.

Later on, these varieties will be introduced among the farmers. He said that this research would also help to save the valuable foreign exchange which was being incurred on the import of seeds of vegetables from different countries.