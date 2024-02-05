Turabi Asserts Kashmiris' Right To Self-Determination
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 07:14 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Former Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir chapter Abdul Rashid Turabi on Monday emphasized the need for international intervention against India's oppressive actions in Kashmir.
In a special message regarding Kashmir solidarity day on ptv news, he said that the entire Pakistani nation stood firmly with the Kashmiri brethren and sisters in their struggle for the right to self-determination.
This solidarity serves as a powerful message that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle for freedom, he added.
Turabi expressed determination against India's attempts to change the demographic and religious fabric of Kashmir.
He firmly stated that Modi's illegal efforts to convert Kashmir into a Hindu state would not succeed.
He stressed the urgency of global intervention to address human rights violations and protect the rights of the Kashmiri people.
The former Amir emphasized that Modi's agenda was not only against Kashmir but also posed a threat to India's Muslims and minorities.
Turabi pleads with world powers to take notice of the situation in Kashmir and the discriminatory policies pursued by the Indian government.
