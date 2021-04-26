UrduPoint.com
Turabi Condoles Death Of Moulana Farooq Ahmed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Turabi condoles death of Moulana Farooq Ahmed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami Azad Kashmir leader and Chairman Public Accounts Committee of Azad Kashmir Assembly, Abdul Rashid Turabi has expressed condolence on the deaths of JI leader Moulana Farooq Ahmed Khan and mother of columnist Muhammad Farooq Chohan.

Abdul Rashid Turabi during his visit to JI Punjab office at Mansoorah on Sunday, met JI Central Punjab Ameer Javed Kasuri and Secretary Information Farooq Chohan.

He paid tributes to the religious services rendered by Moulana Farooq Khan late.

He prayed to the Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed souls andcourage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

