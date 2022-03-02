Turbat Uni organizes prize Distribution Ceremony of Sports Week

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2022 | 07:01 PM

The Directorate of Sports will further be strengthened and students will be provided with better sports facilities, and football ground will be grassified before the start of next sports gala in September this year. He expressed these views while addressing to the prize distribution ceremony of Sports Week 2022 held at multipurpose hall of the University.The Vice Chancellor said that the way the students, faculty and staff participated in Sports Week as a unit, determined the brighter future of the University. He expressed his gratitude towards the organizing committee members for arranging such lively sports activities quite in a professional manner that were a requisite to refresh body, polish skills and enliven mind.

He said that the sports made us learn to accept both victory and defeat with smile and elegance.Thanking for the support from VC, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Sectional Heads, Faculty Members and Students in organizing Sports Week successfully, the Sports Director, Mazhar Gichki said that a number of games were held during last 7 days in which students, faculty members and admin staff participated with zeal and enthusiasm.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, VC UoT, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Naeemullah, Dean, Faculty of Science and Engineering, Dr. Wasim Barkat, Dean, Faculty of Economics, Commerce and Management Sciences, Dr. Adeel Ahmed, Dean, Academics, Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, Dr. Ghulam Jan, Director ORIC and Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Director, QEC distributed trophies and shields among the winners, runners-up and organizers.

