Turbat University 13th meeting of Finance Committee held

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad said that despite financial challenges and limited resources, the University was on a track of innovation and progress due to its better financial management

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Turbat Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad said that despite financial challenges and limited resources, the University was on a track of innovation and progress due to its better financial management.

He expressed these views while presiding over 13th meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee of the university that was held at the Higher education Commission Regional Office Quetta.

He said with the help of IT department, a comprehensive project is underway to transform the university towards digitalization and automation that would help to bring more reforms in all departments of the university including financial affairs.

The VC said that better facilities are being provided to the students, faculty members, and other staff of the university. It is a matter of pride for the people of the region that Turbat University has become a successful institute of higher learning and research in a short period.

On this occasion, Dr. Jan Muhammad expressed his commitment to pay special attention on the academic and infrastructural development and the promotion of research activities in the institute.

Various important decisions were taken in the meeting after thorough deliberation on the financial matters of the university. The forum discussed and approved the matters related to the budget estimates for the financial year 2022-23, expenses for the financial year 2021-22, and a 15 percent disparity reduction allowance.

The meeting principally agreed with the agenda items pertaining to the investment of employee funds, endowment funds, and allocation of Rs.10 M in the research endowment funds. The meeting also recommended raising the MPhil allowance to Rs. 5000. The matter of upgradation of various positions including Assistant, UDC/LDC, and Medical policy of the university were also discussed in the meeting and resolved accordingly. Director Finance presented the Pension Actuarial Study Report in the meeting.

The members of the meeting highly appreciated the efforts of the UoT team under the leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad in maintaining the monetary effectiveness, discipline, and growth of the university.

The other attendees of the meeting were Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Najeebullah, Additional Secretary Finance Government of Balochistan, Ameer Hamza, Additional Secretary Governor Secretariat, Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar, Shahbeek Syed, Director Finance, Dr. Mushtaq Muhammad, member of UoT's Syndicate, and Dr. Shah Mir Baloch, and Rehmatullah, member of the UoT's Academic Council. DR. Riaz Ahmed, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell also attended the meeting as a non-voting member. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by the chair.