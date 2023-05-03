Turbat University announces ADA/ADS annual examinations schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The University of Turbat(UoT) has announced the schedule of the annual (combined) examinations of ADA/ADS 2022-23 (Associate Degree, sessions 2020-22 & 2021-23 (formerly known as B.A/B.Sc.) of the affiliated colleges with the University of Turbat.

This is learned from a notification issued from the office of the Controller of Examinations, University of Turbat here on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the last date for the submission of the examination forms along with the fee is 25th May 2023.

However, the admission forms can be submitted with a simple late fee of Rs.

300/- until 2nd June 2023. While the examination forms can be accepted with a double fee up to 10th June and with a triple fee up to 17th June 2023.

According to the notification, the date of commencement of examinations will be announced later on.

No examination forms will be accepted after the expiry of the due date.

The examination forms are available in the relevant offices of the colleges affiliated with the University of Turbat and on the university website at www.uot.edu.pk.

The office of the Controller of Examinations, the University of Turbat, or affiliated colleges can be contacted for further details.