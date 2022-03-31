Turbat University arranges farewell ceremony in honor of Project Director

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was arranged at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat of University of Turbat (UoT) in the honor Mr. Manzoor Ahmed Baloch, outgoing Project Director of UoT's phase-1.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat appreciated and acknowledged the services, competency and devotion of Manzoor Baloch towards the development of University of Turbat during his tenure.

The Vice Chancellor said that despite many challenges during the implementation of the first phase of the Turbat University project, Manzoor Baloch and his team have fulfilled their responsibilities by working in a professional manner.

Expressing best wishes for his future, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Mohammad said that Manzoor Baloch has always been a driving force for the successful and timely completion of Phase-I project of the University and his performance and leadership skills in the field of Civil Engineering are commendable.

The Vice Chancellor hoped that during the implementation of the second phase of the university project, Manzoor Baloch would continue to cooperate with the new Project Coordinator and his team.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing Project Director, Mr. Manzoor Baloch thanked the Vice Chancellor, faculty members and administrative staff for arranging farewell function in his honor. He also mentioned the challenges faced by him and his team during working on the phase-1 of UoT's project. He assured to extend his all-out support and guidance to the UoT's management and incoming Project Coordinator during the civil work on the phase-II of UoT's project.

The farewell ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Controller Examinations and other officers of the university.