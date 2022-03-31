UrduPoint.com

Turbat University Arranges Farewell Ceremony In Honor Of Project Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Turbat University arranges farewell ceremony in honor of Project Director

A farewell ceremony was arranged at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat of University of Turbat (UoT) in the honor Mr. Manzoor Ahmed Baloch, outgoing Project Director of UoT's phase-1.

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A farewell ceremony was arranged at the Vice Chancellor Secretariat of University of Turbat (UoT) in the honor Mr. Manzoor Ahmed Baloch, outgoing Project Director of UoT's phase-1.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat appreciated and acknowledged the services, competency and devotion of Manzoor Baloch towards the development of University of Turbat during his tenure.

The Vice Chancellor said that despite many challenges during the implementation of the first phase of the Turbat University project, Manzoor Baloch and his team have fulfilled their responsibilities by working in a professional manner.

Expressing best wishes for his future, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Mohammad said that Manzoor Baloch has always been a driving force for the successful and timely completion of Phase-I project of the University and his performance and leadership skills in the field of Civil Engineering are commendable.

The Vice Chancellor hoped that during the implementation of the second phase of the university project, Manzoor Baloch would continue to cooperate with the new Project Coordinator and his team.

Speaking on the occasion, the outgoing Project Director, Mr. Manzoor Baloch thanked the Vice Chancellor, faculty members and administrative staff for arranging farewell function in his honor. He also mentioned the challenges faced by him and his team during working on the phase-1 of UoT's project. He assured to extend his all-out support and guidance to the UoT's management and incoming Project Coordinator during the civil work on the phase-II of UoT's project.

The farewell ceremony was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Controller Examinations and other officers of the university.

Related Topics

Turbat Best

Recent Stories

Russia Taking All Measures to Ensure Safety of Ukr ..

Russia Taking All Measures to Ensure Safety of Ukrainian Nuclear Plants - Vienna ..

4 minutes ago
 Al Jazeera Broadcasts Video of Healthy Ukrainian T ..

Al Jazeera Broadcasts Video of Healthy Ukrainian Troops Getting Out of Ambulance ..

4 minutes ago
 PTI Sindh to hold "Karvan-e-Wafa" rally to express ..

PTI Sindh to hold "Karvan-e-Wafa" rally to express solidarity with PM Imran Khan ..

4 minutes ago
 EU raids Gazprom's German offices in antitrust pro ..

EU raids Gazprom's German offices in antitrust probe

9 minutes ago
 Teachers responsible for creation of the architect ..

Teachers responsible for creation of the architects of the nation: Administrator ..

9 minutes ago
 All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams ensures, say ..

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams ensures, says SSP Sukkur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.