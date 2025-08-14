Turbat University celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The University of Turbat (UoT) organized a gracious ceremony to commemorate Independence Day and the historic Marka-e-Haq. The event was attended by heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty members, administrative officers, and staff.

In the ceremony, speakers tributes to the heroes of the independence movement and the martyrs who laid down their lives in the Marka-e-Haq.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Gul Hasan, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences Dr Mohammad Tahir Hakeem, Director Public Relations Ijaz Ahmed, and Head of the Department of Political Science Changez Ahmed addressed the gathering, said a news release.

In his address, the Vice Chancellor stated that 14 August is not only a day of celebration but also a solemn reminder of the immense sacrifices made in the pursuit of freedom.

He said that Pakistan’s founding fathers gave their lives to create a free homeland where people could live according to their beliefs and values under the shade of justice and equality.

Professor Dr Gul Hasan said that this freedom is the outcome of countless sacrifices, and now it is the duty of every Pakistani to contribute to the nation’s progress with honesty and a spirit of service.

Expressing pride in UoT’s mission, the Vice Chancellor reaffirmed the university’s commitment to producing capable and responsible leaders through quality education.

Other speakers underscored the importance of unity, national cohesion, supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law, justice, strengthening democratic institutions, and ensuring economic stability.

They emphasized that Independence Day is a moment to renew the nation’s commitment and called on citizens to dedicate their full energies to the country’s development and prosperity.

They emphasized the youth to strengthen the nation through education, ethics, unity, and qualities that ensure Pakistan’s safe and bright future.

The speakers also called for a pledge to eliminate prejudice, hatred, and ignorance, and to work together to build a Pakistan where justice prevails, peace endures, education reaches every home, and no child goes to bed hungry.

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for the safety, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan, coupled with heartfelt tributes to the brave armed forces and the martyrs who laid down their lives in defense of the nation. The university community expressed profound gratitude for their sacrifices and reaffirmed its commitment to fostering national unity and peace.