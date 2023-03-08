The Department of Natural and Basic Sciences, University of Turbat (UoT) observed 'International Mendel Day' and 'International Women's Day', here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Department of Natural and Basic Sciences, University of Turbat (UoT) observed 'International Mendel Day' and 'International Women's Day', here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the students arranged a poster competition and multimedia presentations to highlight the impacts of Mendel's work on the social fabric of our society, with special emphasis on the impact on women.

Besides highlighting the role of women in the development of any society, the objective of the event was also to raise awareness among masses about cousin marriages and to provide community solutions to combat misinformation regarding genetics.

UoT Registrar Ganguzar Baloch along with Ijaz Ahmed, Director Public Relations, and Meer Bahad, Protocol Officer, checked the posters designed by the students and appreciated their work.

The registrar also appreciated the department for organizing the event.

He said that it was heartwarming that besides education and research activities, the students of Turbat University were playing an instrumental role in arranging and organizing extracurricular activities as well.

He said that such activities would help create awareness among the masses. He called for collective efforts to raise awareness regarding various challenges faced by women in our society.

He said that this world could become more peaceful and prosperous when everyone, regardless of race and gender had equal opportunities to succeed. The competition was also visited by the faculty members, administrative staff and students in large number.