UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turbat University To Hold B.A/B.Sc. Annual Exams On Dec 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:52 PM

Turbat University to hold B.A/B.Sc. annual exams on Dec 21

The University of Turbat on Thursday announced the schedule of BA/B.Sc. (combined) annual examinations 2020

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Turbat on Thursday announced the schedule of BA/B.Sc. (combined) annual examinations 2020.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Controller of Examinations here, the BA/B.Sc. (combined) annual examinations 2020 will start from 21st December 2020.

The examination slips of students along with date sheet can be collected from the affiliated colleges of Turbat University including Government Girls Degree College Turbat, Government Girls Degree College Panjgur, Government Boys Degree College Gwadar, Government Girls Degree College Gwadar and Government Atta Shad Degree College Turbat.

For more information, the office of the Controller of Examinations University of Turbat or office of the Principal of respective college can be contacted during official working hours.

Related Topics

Gwadar Turbat Panjgur December 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

2 hours ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

2 hours ago

Govt taking practical steps to overcome environmen ..

15 minutes ago

SBCA recommends cancellation of Palm Royal Residen ..

15 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board issues notice to 62 no ..

15 minutes ago

Japanese envoy welcomes Afghan govt,Taliban agreem ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.