Turbat University to hold B.A/B.Sc. annual exams on Dec 21

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :The University of Turbat on Thursday announced the schedule of BA/B.Sc. (combined) annual examinations 2020.

According to a notification issued by the office of the Controller of Examinations here, the BA/B.Sc. (combined) annual examinations 2020 will start from 21st December 2020.

The examination slips of students along with date sheet can be collected from the affiliated colleges of Turbat University including Government Girls Degree College Turbat, Government Girls Degree College Panjgur, Government Boys Degree College Gwadar, Government Girls Degree College Gwadar and Government Atta Shad Degree College Turbat.

For more information, the office of the Controller of Examinations University of Turbat or office of the Principal of respective college can be contacted during official working hours.