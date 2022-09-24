Turbat University to launch more PhD/M.Phil programs in Balochi, Biochemistry

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has issued No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the University of Turbat (UoT) for the launching of the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Balochi and the Master of Philosophy (MPhil), PhD programs in Biochemistry as well.

In miscellaneous letters issued by the HEC here on 21 st September 2022, the Quality Assurance Division (QAD) of HEC has affirmed that the University of Turbat meets the minimum requirements and standards devised by the HEC for the launching of the PhD program in Balochi, and the M.Phil, PhD programs in Biochemistry, said a press release issued here on Staturday.

Appreciating the efforts of Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean Faculty of Arts, Social Science and Humanities, Dr. Abdul Rauf, Assistant Professor IBLC, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shad, Assistant Professor IBLC, and Dr. Haneef Ur Rahman, Dean Faculty of Science and Engineering, Dr. Jahangir Khan, Chairperson Natural and Basic Science Department, Dr. Amir Zeb, Assistant Professor, Dr.

Niamatullah, Assistant Professor and other faculty members of both faculties for this great achievement, Vice-Chancellor, University of Turbat, Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad in his message has assured that all possible measures would be taken for the promotion of higher and advanced studies in Turbat University. He said that there would be no compromise on all academic programs including M Phil/MS and PhD programs in the university.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to place HEC on international standards in the research activities in the university.

With the addition of these programs, the number of PhD programs will increase to two while the number of MPhil/MS programs will raise to five in the university, which is a great achievementfor the University of Turbat in a short period of time.

0It should be noted that the MPhil/MS programs are already running in the Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC), Chemistry, and Management Sciences Departments of the university.