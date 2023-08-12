Turbat University to reopen on Aug 15 after summer vacations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :After the summer vacations, the classes and academic activities at the University of Turbat will be resumed from 15th August 2023.

According to the notification issued by the Registrar's Office, University of Turbat, all students are directed to ensure their presence at the classes from 15th August 2023 onward.