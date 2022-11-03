UrduPoint.com

Turi Announces Various Development Projects For Kurram

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Turi announces various development projects for Kurram

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi has announced various development schemes for the people of Kurram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sajid Hussain Turi has announced various development schemes for the people of Kurram.

During his visit to Kurram, the minister inaugurated various development projects and announced new schemes for locals.

He inaugurated the office of the Benazir Income Support Programme at Alizai and Sada and visited the OPF school in Parachinar.

Addressing as chief guest at a ceremony at a school in Lower Kurram, Sajid Turi said that the country's law enforcement agencies have restored the peace in this area and people are living a peaceful life.

He urged students to focus on their education and plan their future as per their interest to serve the country. He asked them to take interest in IT and technical education.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party has done a lot for the people of Kurram and will continue serving the people of the area by ensuring new projects for them in the health and education sector. He said that new hospitals will be established in the area.

He assured that all possible support and facilities will be provided to Pakistani workers who are working abroad.

