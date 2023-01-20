Turi arrives in Saudi Arabia to promote Pakistani manpower export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi arrived in Saudi Arabia on a five-day visit, mainly to promote the export of Pakistani manpower to Saudi Arabia and enhance bilateral relations.

At the airport, Deputy Minister of Saudi Arabia, Dr Adnan Al Naeem, warmly welcomed the federal minister. The purpose of his visit he termed to explore maximum employment opportunities for labourers, skilled and highly skilled Pakistani professionals in Saudi Arabia, a news release said.

Turi expressed his gratitude to Saudi Deputy Minister Adnan Al Naeem and said that Saudi Arabia was the destination of thousands of Pakistanis and center of the entire Muslim Ummah in terms of religious devotion. He said that between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, there were eternal friendly brotherly relations since the first day and Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in difficult times.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi visited the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh where Pakistani Ambassador Amir Khurram Rathore gave him a detailed briefing about the various departments of the embassy. On this occasion, the Federal Minister said, "Pakistan always regards its relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia high which is based upon Islamic brotherhood and mutual respect." He said that the current government is trying to further strengthen Pakistan's long-standing relations with Saudi Arabia and further strengthen mutual economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

He urged the embassy staff to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis and provide them with all kinds of facilities. He emphasized that solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis is the prime responsibility of his ministry and embassy. He also urged the Pakistani Embassy to provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani immigrants in KSA and the Pakistani Embassy in KSA to highlight the true image of Pakistan and encourage Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan.

Appreciating the efforts of overseas Pakistanis Minister said that they are not only feeding their children by working hard away from their country and families but are also strengthening the country's economy through foreign remittances. He said that he is well aware of the problems of overseas Pakistanis and is working day and night to solve all their problems. He assured the overseas Pakistanis that they can contact them whenever they want.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi visited the office of Technical and Vocational Training Corporation of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, where he had a detailed meeting with the Governor, Dr. Ahmed bin Fahd Al Fahd. In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion and agreement on employment opportunities for Pakistanis, increasing exports of Pakistani manpower to Saudi Arabia and increasing cooperation in technical training of workers. Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi said that Pakistan is ready to meet the growing need of manpower in Saudi Arabia and he is trying to get more Pakistanis to come to Saudi Arabia after getting training in various technical fields.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi also visited Takmal's headquarters in Riyadh, where top Saudi officials apprised him of Takmal's objectives, which aim to provide technical training to raise labor standards.

He said that through completion, not only the technical skills of the workers will improve, but it will also become easier to find workers from the Pakistani market.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi met the Pakistani community in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah and assured them of full cooperation from his ministry. He urged the Pakistanis living abroad to respect the laws of the host countries and refrain from doing anything that would bring the country into disrepute. He said that the instructions of Chairman Pakistan Peoples party Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are to take full care of the rights and welfare of overseas Pakistanis and workers.

In various meetings, the federal minister offered Saudi authorities to provide Pakistani labor and engineers and technicians and said that Pakistan is ready to provide full cooperation to meet all types of manpower in Saudi Arabia. He offered full cooperation of his ministry to the Saudi authorities to export manpower from Pakistan.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi appreciated the hard work and efforts of the Pakistani ambassador, diplomatic staff and community welfare attachés in Saudi Arabia. He thanked the Saudi government and Saudi Embassy in Pakistan for the hospitality and excellent arrangements during the visit. He said that Pakistan is proud of its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

At the end of the visit, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi performed Umrah and visited the Holy Prophet's tomb. He prayed for the country's security and develop.