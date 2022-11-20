UrduPoint.com

Turi Condemns Unprovoked Aggression From Cross-border Country At Kurram Border

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Turi condemns unprovoked aggression from cross-border country at Kurram border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has strongly condemned the unprovoked aggression in Kharlachi and Borki areas, near Kurram border on Sunday, from the cross-border country.

He also condemned the targeting of the civilian population in the said areas.

The federal minister said that the people of Kurram and the Pakistan Army knew well how to protect their land and befitting response would be given to any foreign aggression, said a press release here on Sunday.

Sajid Hussain Turi added that aggression and war were not the solutions to any problem and Pakistan had always tried to resolve all problems with other neighboring countries through dialogue.

He also said that Afghanistan was a brotherly neighboring country and Pakistan wanted all outstanding issues to be resolved through diplomatic channels and dialogue.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

12 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

1 day ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

1 day ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

1 day ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.