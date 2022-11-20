Turi condemns unprovoked aggression from cross-border country at Kurram border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi has strongly condemned the unprovoked aggression in Kharlachi and Borki areas, near Kurram border on Sunday, from the cross-border country.

He also condemned the targeting of the civilian population in the said areas.

The federal minister said that the people of Kurram and the Pakistan Army knew well how to protect their land and befitting response would be given to any foreign aggression, said a press release here on Sunday.

Sajid Hussain Turi added that aggression and war were not the solutions to any problem and Pakistan had always tried to resolve all problems with other neighboring countries through dialogue.

He also said that Afghanistan was a brotherly neighboring country and Pakistan wanted all outstanding issues to be resolved through diplomatic channels and dialogue.