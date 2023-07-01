Turi distributes sewing machines among women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Manpower and Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi distributed sewing machines among deserving destitute women of the tribal district Kurram, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

In this connection, a ceremony was organized at Governor Cottage, Parachinar.

District Social Welfare Officer, Musharraf Hussain, Secretary to Minister, Jalal Hussain Bangash, Hashmat Hussain Bangash, PPP activist-Village Chairman, Said Asghar and Secretary Information PPP, district Kurram Tanvir Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the federal minister said, "The government is determined for the protection of the rights of women and planning for their education and empowerment."He announced that stitching centres for women would be set up in various localities of the district, saying the process of the distribution of sewing machines among the women of Lower and Central Kurram would begin soon.