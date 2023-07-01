Open Menu

Turi Distributes Sewing Machines Among Women

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Turi distributes sewing machines among women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Manpower and Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi distributed sewing machines among deserving destitute women of the tribal district Kurram, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

In this connection, a ceremony was organized at Governor Cottage, Parachinar.

District Social Welfare Officer, Musharraf Hussain, Secretary to Minister, Jalal Hussain Bangash, Hashmat Hussain Bangash, PPP activist-Village Chairman, Said Asghar and Secretary Information PPP, district Kurram Tanvir Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, the federal minister said, "The government is determined for the protection of the rights of women and planning for their education and empowerment."He announced that stitching centres for women would be set up in various localities of the district, saying the process of the distribution of sewing machines among the women of Lower and Central Kurram would begin soon.

Related Topics

Pervez Musharraf Governor Education Parachinar Women Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

4 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan