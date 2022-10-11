Turi for early resolution of issues facing overseas Pakistanis

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Tuesday said that the sense of deprivation prevailing among the overseas Pakistanis mainly from Balochistan will be resolved soon.

"Overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the country's economy," steps are afoot to resolve issues faced by the overseas Pakistanis and their families," He expressed these views during his visit to Quetta Regional Office of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) on Tuesday.

On reaching the regional office of OPF, Regional Head Manzoor Hussain along with the officers and staff welcomed the Federal Minister.

They apprised the minister about the efforts made by the OPF to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.

"To help overseas Pakistanis, NADRA and CCPO offices have established a special desk in Quetta and all resources are being utilized to solve their problems in Quetta.

Schools established for overseas Pakistanis in Quetta and Turbat are providing quality education to the children of the overseas Pakistanis," The OPF staff posted at Quetta Gwadar and Turbat International Airports are providing all possible assistance and support to the children of overseas Pakistanis, he further noted.

"OFP Balochistan chapter is working together with the Government of Balochistan for the establishment of the Balochistan Overseas Pakistanis Commission," Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi, on the occasion, said that children of the overseas Pakistanis will be given scholarships for higher education. Where there are enough overseas Pakistanis, more educational institutions will be established.

The Federal Minister appreciated the performance of OPF Regional Office Quetta and emphasized the need for improvement.