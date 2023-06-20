Turi for strict action against agents of human trafficking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday said that strict action should be taken against the agents of human trafficking.

The responsible elements behind the human trafficking must be given punishment after investigation, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Expressing his heartfelt condolence over the loss of precious lives, he said that Greek's government had informed the concerned quarters that some people through illegal resources had been entering Europe for better job opportunities.