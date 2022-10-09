UrduPoint.com

Turi Greets Muslim Ummah On Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Turi greets Muslim Ummah on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi greeted to the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, may God bless Him and grant Him peace.

The Federal Minister congratulates the Muslim Ummah on the happy and blessed occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, said a press release issued here Sunday.

The Minister said that Allah sent Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as a mercy to the whole world. By following the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH), we will lead all others in both the worlds, he added.

He said that the good deeds of the Prophet (PBUH) are light and salvation for us. The teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) are to promote peace and love among the masses. On the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi, we all pray for the prosperity and development of the country, he expressed.

