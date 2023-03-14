Turi inaugurates Working Folks Grammar School for labourers' children

(@FahadShabbir)

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday has inaugurated the Working Folks Grammar school here, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the aim to provide better education to the children of labourers and employees.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the minister, flanked by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani said this was part of the initiative of government to provide housing, medical facilities and better education to the children of labourers.

Furthermore, the Workers Welfare board was providing scholarships to hundreds of children, studying in different universities across the country, and all pending scholarship amounts had been paid to the respective universities.

The Workers Welfare Boards had also been instructed to complete the construction of flats and labour colonies as soon as possible.

The schools and hospitals would soon be opened in the labour colonies in other districts of Pakistan, following the inauguration of labour colonies in Quetta and Taxila, which were being given to workers on ownership rights.

He said the government's efforts to improve the living conditions of labourers and their families were commendable and reflected their commitment to providing equal opportunities for all. Such initiatives would not only improve the lives of the labourers but will also contribute to the overall development of the country.