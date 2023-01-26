Turi on visit to KSA for exploring employment opportunities for labourers, skilled professionals

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi arrived in Saudi Arabia on a five-day visit, mainly to promote the export of Pakistani manpower to Saudi Arabia and enhance bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi arrived in Saudi Arabia on a five-day visit, mainly to promote the export of Pakistani manpower to Saudi Arabia and enhance bilateral relations.

The purpose of his visit is to explore maximum employment opportunities for labourers, skilled and highly skilled Pakistani professionals in Saudi Arabia, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Turi expressed his gratitude to Saudi Deputy Minister Adnan Al Naeem, who welcomed him in Saudi Arabia and said that KSA is the destination of thousands of Pakistanis and is the center of the entire Muslim Ummah in terms of religious devotion. He said that between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, there have been eternal friendly brotherly relations since the first day and Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in difficult times.

Sajid Hussain Turi visited the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh where Ambassador Amir Khurram Rathore gave him a detailed briefing about the various departments of the embassy.

On this occasion, the Minister said that Pakistan always regards its relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia high which is based upon Islamic brotherhood and mutual respect. He said that the current government is trying to further strengthen Pakistan's long-standing relations with Saudi Arabia and further strengthen mutual economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

He urged the embassy staff to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis and provide them with all kinds of facilities. He emphasized that solving the problems of overseas Pakistanis on a priority basis is the prime responsibility of his ministry and embassy. He also urged the Pakistani Embassy to provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani immigrants in KSA and the Pakistani Embassy in KSA to highlight the true image of Pakistan and encourage Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan.

Appreciating the efforts of overseas Pakistanis Minister said that they are not only feeding their children by working hard away from their country and families but are also strengthening the country's economy through foreign remittances.

He said that he is well aware of the problems of overseas Pakistanis and is working day and night to solve them. He assured the overseas Pakistanis that they can contact them whenever they want.

The Minister also visited the office of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, where he had a detailed meeting with Governor Dr. Ahmed bin Fahd Al Fahd and discussed different agreements including employment opportunities for Pakistanis, increasing the number of Pakistani manpower to KSA and cooperation in technical training. He said that Pakistan was ready to meet the growing need of manpower in Saudi Arabia and was trying to get more Pakistanis to visit Saudi Arabia after getting training in various technical fields.

Sajid Turi also visited Takmal's headquarters in Riyadh, where top Saudi officials apprised him of Takmal's objectives, which aim to provide technical training to raise labor standards.

He also met the Pakistani community in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah and assured them of full cooperation. He urged the Pakistanis living abroad to respect the laws of the host countries and refrain from doing anything that would bring the country into disrepute. He said that the instructions of Chairman Pakistan Peoples party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are to take full care of the rights and welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

In various meetings, the Federal minister offered Saudi authorities to provide Pakistani labor, engineers and technicians and said that Pakistan was ready to provide full cooperation to meet all types of manpower in Saudi Arabia. He offered full cooperation of his ministry to the Saudi authorities to export manpower from Pakistan.

Turi appreciated the hard work and efforts of the Pakistani ambassador, diplomatic staff and community welfare attach�s in Saudi Arabia. He thanked the Saudi government and Saudi Embassy in Pakistan for the hospitality and excellent arrangements during the visit. He said that Pakistan is proud of its brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi also performed Umrah and visited the Holy Prophet's grave. He prayed for the country's security and development.