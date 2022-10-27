UrduPoint.com

Turi Strongly Condemn Indian Atrocities In IIOJK On Black Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Turi strongly condemn Indian atrocities in IIOJK on Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi Thursday said that October 27, 1947 was one of the darkest day in history of Kashmir.

"We strongly condemn Indian atrocities in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the occasion of Black Kashmir Day," he said in his message on the occasion.

The international community, especially the United Nations, should take notice of human rights violations and atrocities in IIOJK, he added.

He urged the United Nations to implement the resolutions of its Security Council and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Sajid Hussain Turi said would Pakistan support Kashmiri brothers and sisters till the dawn of independence, adding brave Kashmiris were resisting Indian aggression by making unprecedented sacrifices.

