Turi vists Fatima shrine in Portugal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Mr. Sajid Hussain Turi visited Fatima shrine dedicated to Hazrat Maryam (A.S.) in Portugal.

During his visit Malik Umair Khan and Zafar Javed of the Pakistani Embassy in Portugal also accompanied him.

Turi was briefed by the administration of the shrine on the importance and preeminence of the shrine.

The administration posted a congratulatory note on its official website and page by posting photos of Federal Minister Sajid Turi.

Federal Minister said, "It is truly an honor to visit the shrine of Fatima dedicated to Hazrat Maryam (A.S.) in Fatima Town, Portugal."Turi further added that Mazar e Fatima has a distinctive spiritual history, where one can find peace of heart and soul.