Turk President To Visit Pakistan In October

Fri 27th September 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan on October 24 next month, diplomatic sources said on Friday.The Turk president will made two-day official visit to Islamabad on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan

Imran Khan invited Erdogan during a sideline meeting of the UNGA session and Erdogan accepted the invitation on the spot.A large number of businessmen will also be with the Turkish president during his two-day visit.The further details of the Turkish president will be finalized next week.

The Pak-Turk foreign offices have started preparations in this regard.It is pertinent to mention here that this is the first visit of the Turk president to Pakistan after the PTI government assumed charge of the country in July last year.

Turkey is an important brotherly country and the Turk government and people are openly supporting Pakistan on the current state of tension between India and Pakistan.Erdogan has also raised the Kashmir issue in the UNGA, adding that peace, stability and development in the South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir dispute.

He, during his speech in the UNGA, said over 8 million people in Jammu and Kashmir has been victimized in the held Kashmir. He stressed upon the participating state that resolve of Kashmir issue is a must to establish peace and make progress in the region.

