Turk President visit to Pak,another milestone in history of bilateral ties : MNA PTI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Shandana Gulzar Khan Friday hailed the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyep Erdogan to Pakistan, saying it would prove to be another milestone in further bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said Turkey has always supported Pakistan at international front and it is a golden opportunity for Pakistan to thank Turkey for its unconditional love and support.

She said that Pakistan and Turkey have long historical religious ties and both the Islamic countries have been cooperating with each other since long for mutual benefits.

She lauded that president of Turkey has played an effective and powerful role for the Muslim world and Turkey always strictly follow the values of islam which is a good lesson for our Pakistani nation.

MNA said "Pakistan and Turkey are not competitors but two brothers and we want to improve our trade relations with Turkey".

She mentioned Turkey, under the leadership of President Tayyep Erdogan has made great strides in different walks of national life over the last one decade.

"The emergence of the country as an economic powerhouse, GDP high growth , a stable democracy, and a responsible regional power is a hot success story by the third world in general and the Muslim world in particular", she added.

Turkish nation has great respect for the people of Pakistan, she said, adding, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal were highly regarded in Turkish society.

She hoped that apart from strategical and political goals this visit would surely further boost the socio-cultural ties.

PM Imran Khan always expressed willingness to learn from Turkey's economic development and progress through the years, she added.