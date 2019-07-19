Turk woman biker reaches Pakistan

A Turk woman biker Ozbay Asil who is on world tour, reached Pakistan via Iran

A Turk woman biker Ozbay Asil who is on world tour, reached Pakistan via Iran . Asil will also make her tour to India and Nepal . She was accorded warm welcome on Friday by Nation Welfare Foundation International and Cross Route on her arrival at Muranian in Gujrat through GT Road

Ozbay Asil told that she is teacher by profession at Istanbul University and travel various countries during summer vacations to closely observe the lifestyle of different people living there.

The Turk woman also expressed her love for the people of Pakistan and said that she had never experience of hospitality as extended to her by the people of Pakistan.