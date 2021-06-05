UrduPoint.com
Turkey Administers Over 30.1M Vaccine Shots To Date

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Turkey administers over 30.1M vaccine shots to date

ANKARA , 5 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :- Turkey has so far administered over 30.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on Friday.

More than 17.23 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.89 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The official data also confirmed 6,169 new coronavirus cases, including 552 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Thursday was 6,602.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.2 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,976 with 94 new fatalities.

As many as 7,617 more patients won the battle against the virus, raising the total number of recoveries past 5.1 million.

Over 55 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date.

The latest figures put the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition at 1,183.

Turkey is imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown on Sundays till July.

