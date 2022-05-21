Turkey always supported Pakistan at difficult times: Khawaja Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Defence Minister of Republic of Turkey General (R) Hulusi Akar called on his counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif, here on Saturday.

During the meeting, Khawaja Asif said Turkey was a brother and great friend that always supported Pakistan at difficult times, said a news release.

He expressed satisfaction over common understanding on regional and global emerging situation.

He thanked the government of Turkey and it's people for supporting Pakistan's principled stand on Kashmir in the United Nations and other various regional and international fora.

He said the visit of Turkish President in February 2020 had further strengthened our bilateral relations.

Khawaja Asif thanked Hulusi Akar for extending invitation to him for attending Distinguished Visitor Day-2022 (Multinational and Joint Live-Fire Exercises) at Izmir from June 8-9, 2022.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Project will contribute towards peace, stability, economic development and in the region connectivity.

Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations had been institutionalized under the forum of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) under Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defence relations under HLMD meetings, he added.

Khawaja Asif also appreciated defence engagement between Pakistan and Turkey with focus on building Pakistan's capabilities through defence industrial collaboration and regular exchange of Training, Delegations, Courses and Conducting Joint Exercises.

Both sides showed satisfaction on various areas of common interest, including security, counter terrorism and handling of prevailing regional environment.