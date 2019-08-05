Turkey assures support to Pakistan on developing situation in IOK

Turkey's President Turkish Recep Tayyib Erdogan assured on Monday Pakistan of Turkey's support on the developing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), says in media reports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Turkey's President Turkish Recep Tayyib Erdogan assured on Monday Pakistan of Turkey's support on the developing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), says in media reports.India's government revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and rushed through a presidential decree in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country, hours after imposing a major security clampdown in the region.Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of outreach to world leaders on the recent developments in IOK, telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Prime Minister said that India's illegal actions to modify the special status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir would have serious implications for the regional peace and security.He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political to the just cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.President Erdogan shared the concerns on the developing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and assured of Turkey's steadfast support in this regard.