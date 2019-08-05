UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Assures Support To Pakistan On Developing Situation In IOK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:15 PM

Turkey assures support to Pakistan on developing situation in IOK

Turkey's President Turkish Recep Tayyib Erdogan assured on Monday Pakistan of Turkey's support on the developing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), says in media reports

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Turkey's President Turkish Recep Tayyib Erdogan assured on Monday Pakistan of Turkey's support on the developing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), says in media reports.India's government revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir and rushed through a presidential decree in a bid to fully integrate its only Muslim-majority region with the rest of the country, hours after imposing a major security clampdown in the region.Prime Minister Imran Khan, as part of outreach to world leaders on the recent developments in IOK, telephoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Prime Minister said that India's illegal actions to modify the special status of the Indian Occupied Kashmir would have serious implications for the regional peace and security.He reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and political to the just cause of Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Security Council resolutions.President Erdogan shared the concerns on the developing situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and assured of Turkey's steadfast support in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Turkey Tayyip Erdogan Moral Media Government

Recent Stories

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers o ..

14 seconds ago

India committing gross human rights violations in ..

16 seconds ago

July was hottest month ever recorded, climateآ re ..

18 minutes ago

EU border force accused of allowing abuse of migra ..

18 seconds ago

Rehman Malik lashes out India for removing Kashmir ..

3 minutes ago

UK joins United States for maritime security missi ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.