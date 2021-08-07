Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

The Turkish Government, at the request of Pakistan Embassy and keeping in view the hardships faced by Pakistani students to be joining their academic institutions in Turkey after summer break, on Friday revised quarantine rules

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Turkish Government, at the request of Pakistan Embassy and keeping in view the hardships faced by Pakistani students to be joining their academic institutions in Turkey after summer break, on Friday revised quarantine rules.

Under the new rules, which were effective from Friday (August 6) till September 1, the students will be allowed to undergo the mandatory quarantine of 10 days at the designated dormitories instead of private hotels.

Students will be quarantined at the Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institution (KYK)'s Muhtesem Sleyman Dormitory in Istanbul and Tahsin Banguoglu KYK Dormitory in Ankara.

A valid student identification document showing that they study higher education in Turkey would be required, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Ankara said.

Pakistani students studying at universities based in provinces other than Istanbul or Ankara will only be able to travel to the provinces where their registered universities are based after the end of the quarantine period in KYK dormitories in Istanbul or Ankara.

Those coming from Pakistan who have valid residence and work permit will be exempt from hotel quarantine and will spend their mandatory quarantine period in their residence.

However, such persons will only be allowed to go to their residence by private vehicle and cannot use domestic flights or public transportation.

Other than current students and holders of Turkish residence or work permit, those coming from Pakistan for visit or tourism purposes, will be quarantined at the designated private hotels as per previous practice.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara has conveyed deep appreciation and gratitude to the relevant authorities who amended quarantine rules on our request.

The Pakistan Missions in Turkey were available to assist their nationals to the best of their abilities.