Turkey Emerges As Global Power Under Visionary Leadership Of President Erdogan; Sirajul Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:15 PM

Turkey emerges as global power under visionary leadership of President Erdogan; Sirajul Haq

Ameer Jamaat Islami Sirajul Haq here on Friday said that the politics and policy of Turkey have great importance in global spectrum as Turkey was reemerged as global power leading the Muslim world under the visionary leadership of President Recep Tayyep Erdogan

Talking to ptv outside the Parliament House ahead of the address by the visiting Turk President to the joint session of the Parliament, the Jamaat Islami chief expressed the hope that Turkey and Pakistan would make a joint road map to resolve the burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

Talking to ptv outside the Parliament House ahead of the address by the visiting Turk President to the joint session of the Parliament, the Jamaat Islami chief expressed the hope that Turkey and Pakistan would make a joint road map to resolve the burning issues of Kashmir and Palestine.

He said that frequent interactions between Pakistan and Turkey would more strengthen the Islamic world. He termed the visit of Turk President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan of great importance in the prevailing global and regional scenarios and said that the Turk President would shed light on the issues faced by the Muslim ummah particularly,the people of Occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

