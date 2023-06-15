UrduPoint.com

Turkey Envoy Inaugurates Peds Cardiology Ward At PIC

Published June 15, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday inaugurated Peds Cardiology Ward at the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology here.

Speaking on the occasion he said that modern machinery has been provided to the hospital and hoped that the patients suffering from heart disease would now be able to get better health facilities.

He said the Turkish government is cooperating with Pakistan in health, education and other sectors.

"We have long-standing brotherly relations with Pakistan," he said adding that the new government of Turkey is trying to further strengthen these ties.

