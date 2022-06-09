Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

The government of Turkey on Wednesday conveyed its condolences to the people and the government of Pakistan over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Balochistan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The government of Turkey on Wednesday conveyed its condolences to the people and the government of Pakistan over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Balochistan province.

Turkish foreign ministry, in a press statement, expressed its grief over the loss of lives after a bus plunged into a ravine in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the accident and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Pakistan," it was added.