UrduPoint.com

Turkey Expresses Condolence Over Loss Of Lives In Balochistan Bus Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The government of Turkey on Wednesday conveyed its condolences to the people and the government of Pakistan over the loss of lives in a bus accident in Balochistan province.

Turkish foreign ministry, in a press statement, expressed its grief over the loss of lives after a bus plunged into a ravine in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in the accident and convey our condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Pakistan," it was added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Balochistan Turkey Government

Recent Stories

Bangladesh High Commissioner sees potential in bil ..

Bangladesh High Commissioner sees potential in bilateral trade with Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 British Queen's Platinum Jubilee Week of celebrati ..

British Queen's Platinum Jubilee Week of celebrations begins in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 Inter-religious figures urge India to apologize fo ..

Inter-religious figures urge India to apologize for blasphemous comments

12 minutes ago
 UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's ..

UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's oceans are healthy, productiv ..

13 minutes ago
 President approves Ahad's appointment as PM's advi ..

President approves Ahad's appointment as PM's advisor

13 minutes ago
 UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's ..

UN chief urges collective action to ensure world's oceans are healthy, productiv ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.