Turkey has represented boldly people of Kashmir against atrocities of Modi in Occupied Kashmir: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaisar has said that Turkey has represented people of Kashmir boldly against the atrocities and brutalities of Modi government in Occupied Kashmir.Addressing the joint session of parliament NA Speaker said Friday " we pay salute to President Tayyip Erdogan and people of Turkey for taking unequivocal stand by him on Kashmir issue.He held " I feel privileged that I am introducing such dignified and historical person to this august house who is not only trusted brother and true friend of people of Pakistan but also a real leader and intellectual of Muslim world."Mr President this elected and representative house of 220 million valiant Pakistanis welcome you from the core of heart.

This house has the privilege to hear your valuable thoughts in the past. We still are waiting that we should benefit from the thoughts of valiant and dignified son of Muslim world in the evolving global situation.He went on to say" Mr President, you are representative of great Turkish nation to which tale of emotional attachment of Muslims of sub continent precedes creation of both the states of Turkey and Pakistan.

Our forefathers united under the banner of Khilafat Movement and defending Turks was made their objective of life by them in the aftermath of the tribulations and distresses that hit the interests of Turkey after world war first.

In fact this Khilafat movement was the starting point for movement for independence of Pakistan because the Muslims of sub continent got the lesion of national importance and dignity from Khilafat Movement which led to creation of Pakistan.Asad Qaisar said it will not be wrong if I say that hearts of people of Pakistan throb with people of Turkey.

"We have common history, one religion and we are tied in the bonds of common culture.Mr President, Your visit to Pakistan is occurring at such an occasion when clouds of war and chaos are hovering over the global horizon and Muslim world which is suffering at the hands of terrorism is facing the contemptible religious hatred of Islamophobia."You are well aware the way India trampled its own constitution in August last year and turned Kashmir into its colony , has no precedence in the civilized world, he remarked.He underscored that due to such tyrannical steps of Modi, not only Kashmiris have been deprived of their fundamental rights but also Kashmir has set a new record that it is under curfew persistently since the last six months.

."It is you who have represented Kashmiris boldly and valiantly and this house, people of Kashmir and people of Pakistan salute you and Turkish nation on your unequivocal stand on Kashmir, he stated.