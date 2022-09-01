Turkey, Iran send relief goods for Pakistan flood-victims

(@Abdulla99267510)

Foreign Office spokesperson says Pakistan is thankful to all those who are supporting and expressing solidarity in this grave hour of need.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 1st, 2022) Another flight from Turkiye carrying relief goods for the flood-stricken people of Pakistan landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, in continuation of humanitarian assistance from the brotherly country.

Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu along with representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the national Disaster Management Authority welcomed the Turkish aircraft.

So far, seven relief flights from Turkiye have landed in Pakistan carrying relief goods for flood affected people.

Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan is thankful to the government and people of Türkiye for their support and solidarity in this grave hour of need.

The Foreign Office thanked all those who stood by Pakistan at the time of need.

Meanwhile, Eight trucks containing relief goods for the flood affectees of Balochistan from Iran have reached at Gabd on Pak-Iran border.

The relief supplies include 1000 tents, 4000 blankets and 2000 mosquito nets.