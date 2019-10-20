Turkey keen to start more projects in skills development sector of Pakistan: ED NAVTTC

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has showed keen desire to start more projects in the area of technical education and vocational training in Pakistan. TIKA had already undertaken about 148 projects in Pakistan in various sectors focusing on education, health, skills development, employment generation and women empowerment, Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Dr Nasir Khan told APP on Sunday.

In an exclusive talk, he said that during the recent visit of Pakistani delegation to TIKA Headquarter, both sides were agreed to enhance further bilateral relations in different sectors especially in education.

Emphasizing the outcomes of recent visit of Pakistani delegation to Turkey, he said that Pakistan and Turkey had also explored further opportunities for collaboration in education, technical training, culture and tourism sector.

The Pakistani delegation was consisting of Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajiha Akram, Chairman and Executive Director NAVTTC Syed Javed Hasan, Dr Nasir Khan and other officials of the Ministry.

Pakistan, he said, was keen to learn from the Turkish experiences in the field of technical education, vocational training, tourism and hospitality. He said efforts were underway to impart quality education to Pakistani youth as per the requirements and needs of the society. While revising Pakistan curriculum, we can learn from the Turkish experience of integrating religious and modern education, he added.

To further enhance the already existing bilateral cooperation in education and vocational training, we had held meetings with Turkish counterparts in the education, culture, and tourism, he said.

Dr Nasir Khan said that Pakistan Government's efforts in handing over Pak-Turk Schools to Maarif Foundation of Turkey were also appreciated by the Turkish minister for education.

He said that efforts were underway to make Pakistan's education system responsive and relevant to market needs, adding Turkish support will be taken in that regard.

The Pakistan delegation also visited various institutions in Ankara to observe technical education and vocational training facilities in Turkey and to share experience and expertise, he added.

The Pakistani delegation visited Directorate General of Technical Education, followed by a visit to Altindag Iskitler Technical High school and Altindag Ataturk Technical High School Ankara, Dr Nasir informed.

He said that a meeting between Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage and Dr. Serdar Çam, Deputy Minister for Culture and Tourism of Turkey in Ankara where both sides gave final shape to the project for establishing a modern and state of the art Centre of Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism in Islamabad.

He said that during the visit to Turkey, the Pakistani delegation briefed the Turkish dignitary about potential of tourism sector of Pakistan. He said that domestic tourism in Pakistan reached its peak during current year but stressed on the need for more efforts to attract more foreign tourists. Turkey assured its full support to Pakistan in the development of Tourism industry.

"We briefed the Turkish counterparts that Pakistan was establishing National Skills University in Islamabad and the proposed Centre of Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism Management will part of it as its campus".

He remarked that Pakistan Government was revising national education curriculum in order to make it relevant to market needs. This will include technical education and vocational training as a priority area, he added.

