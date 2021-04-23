Turkey, Pakistan, Afghanistan Consider Trilateral Summit to Discuss Afghan Peace

The leaders of Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan may come together for more talks in the future regarding the issue of peace in Afghanistan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said after a meeting with his Turkish and Afghan counterparts in Istanbul on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The leaders of Turkey, Pakistan, and Afghanistan may come together for more talks in the future regarding the issue of peace in Afghanistan, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said after a meeting with his Turkish and Afghan counterparts in Istanbul on Friday.

"If the possibility of a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan is not realized now, then everyone will suffer, especially the Afghan people. The talks [between the foreign ministers] took place at a critical and crucial period, and we want to hold another such meeting at the level of heads of state," Qureshi said.

The prospect of peace in Afghanistan has reemerged, albeit it is still with much uncertainty, amid talks of a full US withdrawal from the country in the near future.

The three countries' foreign ministries called upon all the conflicting parties, and the Taliban in particular, to keep their commitments to a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

"Our desire is to organize a dialogue with the participation of the conflicting parties. Turkey will continue its active efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu added.

In addition to discussing peace in Afghanistan, the three top diplomats also touched upon security in the meeting more generally and energy cooperation. Each pair also met separately for discussions of bilateral relations between their respective nations.