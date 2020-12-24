Turkey, Pakistan Agree to Develop Military Cooperation at High-Level Meeting - Islamabad

Ankara and Islamabad agreed to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and defense industry cooperation, at a Thursday meeting among the High-Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG), the Pakistani Ministry of Defence said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Ankara and Islamabad agreed to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries, with an emphasis on counter-terrorism and defense industry cooperation, at a Thursday meeting among the High-Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG), the Pakistani Ministry of Defence said.

According to the Anadolu news agency, the Turkish delegation was led by General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, a deputy chief of the country's general staff, while Defense Secretary Mian Muhammad Hilal Hussain headed the Pakistani side.

"During the HLMDG meeting, both delegations discussed all avenues of cooperation in military training, education, counter-terrorism, and defense industry cooperation including joint production and procurement.

Both sides shared perspectives on prevailing regional environment including the middle East, South Asia, and Afghanistan," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

The next round of talks is said to be held in Pakistan next year.

The HLMDG is the highest-level mechanism to promote military cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan.