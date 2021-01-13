Turkey Ratifies Military, Tourism Agreements With Pakistan - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Turkey has ratified agreements on military and tourism cooperation with Pakistan with the aim to strengthen bilateral ties, the official Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

The deals were signed in February 2020 during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Pakistan. The agreements are valid for five years.

The agreement deals with cooperation through education, training and courses provided in military schools; the exchange of information and personnel; and cooperation in the fields of military history and museums.

The tourism agreement is set to boost investment in tourism events, exhibitions and other related activities, as well as to exchange experience in organizing international forums.