Turkey registers 93,261 new COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Turkey on Monday reported 93,261 new COVID-19 cases, raising its total tally of infections to 11,619,882, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 182 to 87,416, while 93,438 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 435,513 tests were conducted over the past day, the ministry said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14, 2021, after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 57.42 million people have received their first doses of the vaccine, while over 52.39 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 141.98 million doses including third booster jabs.