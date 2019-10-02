Turkey stands by Pakistan on Kashmir issue: Turkish speaker

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop Wednesday said Turkey was standing by Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Medi Service, Turkish speaker further said it is our duty to morally support the friendly country Pakistan on the long standing matter of Kashmir.

Turkish nation has not forgotten the help of Indian Muslims during the independence war of Turkey, he said.

Speaking at the opening of the parliament's third session of the year in the capital Ankara, Mustafa Sentop said the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been facing a clampdown since Aug 5, when the Indian government revoked Article 370, changing the special status on Kashmir.

After repealing the Article 370, it has been observed that hundred of people mostly political leaders, were facing detention or arrested in Occupied Kashmir.