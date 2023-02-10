UrduPoint.com

Turkey, Syria Will Recover From Earthquakes Tragedy To Emerge Stronger: Business Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Turkey, Syria will recover from earthquakes tragedy to emerge stronger: Business leaders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Leaders of the business community of Pakistan on Friday expressed confidence that the Turkey and Syria will recover from the tragedy of earthquakes and will emerge stronger.

These views were expressed by President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice President FPCCI Umar Masood-ur-Rehman during their visits to the Turkish and Syrian embassies, said a spokesperson of FPCCI.

They expressed condolences and sympathies during the visits to Turkish and Syrian embassies on tragic loss of lives and injury arising from a series of recent strong earthquakes.

They also met the ambassadors of Turkey and Syria as well, shared and recorded their thoughts and prayers for those who lost their loved ones during this difficult time and wished for the injured a speedy recovery.

The FPCCI President on behalf of the business community of Pakistan, assured full support and assistance in cash and relief items and said they stand with the people of Turkiye and Syria in this difficult time.

