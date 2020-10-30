UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Thanks Pakistan For Solidarity Over Izmir Quake Losses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:50 PM

Turkey thanks Pakistan for solidarity over Izmir quake losses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The government of Turkey on Friday expressed gratitude to Pakistan for the solidarity expressed over its losses after a strong earthquake hit the city of Izmir.

"Sincere thanks to brotherly people of Pakistan for expressing sympathy for the earthquake in Izmir and strong solidarity with the Turkish people," Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its official twitter page.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry added that "May Allah bless both our nations and eternal friendship".

Turkey's ambassador in Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for always standing by his country in difficult times.

"Thank you Pakistan for always being there and standing with Turkey," he said on twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey as a strong earthquake collapsed several buildings in Izmir city.

"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings," the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The Foreign Office also extended solidarity with the Turkish people during the natural calamity.

"Like always, people of Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers," it said.

Turkish officials as quoted by TRT World said at least 20 building collapsed in Izmir with people trapped under the debris at around five sites, fearing casualties.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake World Foreign Office Turkey Twitter Izmir May Government Best

Recent Stories

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

4 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

5 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

7 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 44.88 million, d ..

8 hours ago

UAE officials participate in Third Extraordinary G ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.