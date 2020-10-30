Turkey thanks Pakistan for solidarity over Izmir quake losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The government of Turkey on Friday expressed gratitude to Pakistan for the solidarity expressed over its losses after a strong earthquake hit the city of Izmir.

"Sincere thanks to brotherly people of Pakistan for expressing sympathy for the earthquake in Izmir and strong solidarity with the Turkish people," Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its official twitter page.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry added that "May Allah bless both our nations and eternal friendship".

Turkey's ambassador in Pakistan Mustafa Yurdakul also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for always standing by his country in difficult times.

"Thank you Pakistan for always being there and standing with Turkey," he said on twitter.

Earlier, Pakistan expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey as a strong earthquake collapsed several buildings in Izmir city.

"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings," the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The Foreign Office also extended solidarity with the Turkish people during the natural calamity.

"Like always, people of Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers," it said.

Turkish officials as quoted by TRT World said at least 20 building collapsed in Izmir with people trapped under the debris at around five sites, fearing casualties.

