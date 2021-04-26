Turkey thanks Pakistan for supporting stance on 1915 historic events

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Turkey has thanked Pakistan for supporting its stance on the events of 1915 related to Armenia and for stressing that 'one-sided approaches and political categorization of historical events could undermine polarization between nations'.

"Thank you brotherly Pakistan! Long live Turkey-Pakistan friendship," the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted in response to a statement by Pakistan Foreign Office.

Pakistan had noted with appreciation Turkey's constructive approach on the subject including its proposal for a Joint History Commission to ascertain the facts, allowing all to move forward.

According to Turkey's Anadolu Agency, U.S. President Joe Biden called the events of 1915 a "genocide," breaking American presidents' long-held tradition of refraining from using the term.

"Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties," Anadolu Agency reported.

It said Turkey objected to the presentation of these incidents as "genocide," describing them as a "tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties".