ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul Tuesday said Turkey would continue Pakistani women's support for economic empowerment through Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

He said this during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony between TIKA and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to establish a Stitching Unit for Women Empowerment Center here at the Pakistan Thalassaemia Center in F-9 Park.

"On International Women's Day, this 'Stitching Unit' is an additional present for Pakistani women from the Turkish government and I assure you on behalf of TIKA that you would have state-of-the-art sewing machines with an enabling environment here in a short span of time," he added.

He expressed the hope that this project would be completed in a successful manner soon as he wanted to see women's stitching work desperately.

Meanwhile PBM Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, appreciating the Turkish government's efforts in the development of Pakistani women, said this joint venture would help bring women hailing from marginalized segments of the society in the mainstream through economic activities.

Elaborating the PBM's efforts in economic development of women, he said the PBM had 160 Women Empowerment Centers across the country where vulnerable women were being provided skills development trainings for their social and economic uplift.

Khokhar said Pakistan had a rich culture with a variety of traditional items associated with Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, South Panjab, Sindh and Balochistan which could be promoted in the international market and be a source of huge foreign exchange.

On this occasion, Mrs Yurdakul, TIKA President Muhsin Balci and PBM's Women Empowerment Centers Project Director Shandana Hidayat were also present.